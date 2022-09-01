Skip to main content
LITA by Ciara Is Now Available at Revolve

The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model’s clothing line is well worth your attention.

Big news: You can now shop Ciara’s clothing line LITA by Ciara at Revolve. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model—who just announced her new skincare line coming in two weeks—continues to show why she calls herself a “woman of ambition on a mission.” LITA—which stands for Love Is the Answer—was founded in August 2021 out of Ciara and husband Russell Wilson’s brand, “The House of LR&C”. The brand has big goals and even greater intentions to produce inclusive, community-led retail businesses that change the way the fashion industry works.

LITA by Ciara is staying true to The House of LR&C’s mission. Three percent of every purchase from the collection, which is full of classics and bold statement pieces, will be donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to empowering youth to dream big.

Here are some of our favorites from LITA by Ciara.

The Button Blazer, $398 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara jacket

The class can’t be matched.

Leather Bustier Jumpsuit, $498 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara black jumpsuit

“Hello, yes. Whatever you want. Your jumpsuit is divine.” That’s what anyone crossing your path will be thinking when you wear this.

Leather Mini Dress, $398 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara leather mini dress

A sexy take on a timeless look.

Wide Leg Military Pant, $398 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara wide leg pant

Wear it to work or on your night out with friends.

Kiss Bodysuit, $101 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara bodysuit black

Versatile and fierce.

Connection Shirt, $105 (revolve.com)

LITA by Ciara connection shirt

A statement blouse that still feels classic.

Shop all the Looks from LITA by Ciara’s collection here and don’t forget to revisit her 2022 cover shoot in Barbados.

GettyImages-1359358690
