Look Out New York City, the Nader Sisters Are Here

The skies are clear, the Hudson is rustling in the light breeze of summer, and the Nader family is sitting down for a family picnic down at Battery Park. Complete with a centerpiece, full silverware, an assortment of cheese and fruit and a wooden Connect Four game, SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader and her three sisters are ready to fulfill their Sex and the City-inspired dreams.

Their conversations could be about Brooks Nader’s 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro. Or, they might be sharing their favorite NYC spots with Grace Ann Nader, who most recently moved to the city after graduating college and is repped by Ford Models. Sarah Jane Nader, who is also repped by Ford Models, is probably playing Connect Four against Mary Holland Nader, a wealth management analyst at Deutsche Bank. While it remains a mystery who won the game, one thing’s for sure – the Nader sisters are taking NYC by storm.

There’s no telling what will come next for the sisters, now altogether in the Big Apple. Take a look at any of their IGs and you’ll find a cluster of comments from Brooks cheering her sisters on.