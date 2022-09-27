Maye Musk Reveals the Core Life Lesson She Hopes People Take Away From Her Book

SI Swimsuit cover model Maye Musk wants you to be happier. On the red carpet for SI Swimsuit’s 2022 launch event, fellow SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek asked Musk what she wanted her readers to take away from her best-selling memoir, A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and Success.

“I want people to be happier,” said Musk. “They need to make a change in their life. Plan it. Plan to get out of a bad situation quicker than I did, because otherwise you suffer and you don't have to suffer.” Musk was referring to her getting out of an unhappy relationship when she was 31 years old. “I was obese for 10 years when my fiancé got another model pregnant and moved in next door to me,” Maye explained. “I was sad and I ate my way through that.”

That experience led her to study to become a dietician to help others change their eating habits. Musk earned two master's degrees while working five part-time jobs and raising her three children as a single mother. Although she wasn’t as financially fit as she is today, Musk revealed it was better than staying in a toxic relationship.

“You might be financially struggling, but you don't have to go out for dinner. You don't have to go to the movies. You can cook bean stew at home. My kids talk about the bean stew that I used to cook because it's so inexpensive,” she told Kostek. Musk led by example and raised her children to be independent and helpful.

There's a good reason Musk’s memoir has resonated with so many. It’s truthful, heartfelt and filled with valuable life lessons.