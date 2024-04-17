Melissa Wood-Tepperberg Wore Real Sea Sponge and Seashells During Her SI Swim Feature in Dominica
Ananya Panchal
Workout and wellness leader Melissa Wood-Tepperberg made her SI Swimsuit debut on the breathtaking beaches of Dominica last year. The content creator, who has built her social media following around sharing mindful exercises, nutritious recipes and valuable lifestyle advice, is also the creator of the MWH platform.
The certified yoga and Pilates instructor donned the most gorgeous, Mother Nature-inspired bikinis while on location in the Caribbean Island country with photographer Yu Tsai. The 41-year-old wore bits and pieces of real materials, including leaves, sea sponge and seashells during her rookie feature.
The mom of two, who shares kids Elanor and Benjamin with husband Noah Tepperberg, gushed about her experience on set, describing it as magical. She also noted she was proud the photos captured her serene, soft, calm and “real” self.
“It feels so beyond incredible to be a Sports Illustrated rookie. I can’t fully believe it, but then I can believe it because I’m here and I’m doing it, and it just feels phenomenal,” she stated. “Being with Yu Tsai and MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and the entire team, I have to say that I felt so entirely supported throughout every single step of the way. It’s like working with a well-oiled machine, and I just felt like I was able to fully be myself and bring forward the real me in the most effortless way with incredible direction.”
Below are five stunning photos from Wood-Tepperberg’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Dominica.