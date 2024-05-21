Model and Influencer Jasmine Sanders Says Being an SI Swimsuit Legend Is a ‘Career Highlight’
Jasmine Sanders became a part of the SI Swimsuit family in 2019, and she has not looked back since. The influencer, who first rose to fame on Tumblr, landed on the cover of the ’20 issue alongside Kate Love and Olivia Culpo in Bali, just a year after her debut. The 32-year-old just marked her sixth year with the brand and was named an SI Swimsuit legend (along with 26 other icons) and participated in the 60th anniversary photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am amongst such intelligent, powerful and iconic women. It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI legend,” Sanders said.
She mentioned that she takes pride in her personal ability to progress in life, and “do better daily.” She’s close to her family and friends and is always thanking her loved ones for being an integral part of her journey.
“I’m really excited about my personal growth, personal projects, working with more charities and being more creative,” she added about what she’s looking forward to in the future. “I’m focused on learning new things, new hobbies and breaking old habits. I think this will be a beautiful year for me. I can feel it.”
Below are some of our favorite photos from her legendary 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.