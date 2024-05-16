Nina Agdal Says Being an SI Swimsuit Legend Is About ‘Pushing Boundaries’
SI Swimsuit model Nina Agdal made her debut with the brand in 2012, and starred in every issue until 2017, landing on the cover of the ’14 magazine alongside fellow franchise stars Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. This year, she returns for not one, but two features in the 60th anniversary issue.
The 32-year-old, who is passionate about health and wellness, posed for photographer Yu Tsai on the beaches of Belize. Agdal, who describes herself as “fun, adventurous [and] reliable,” reminded fans of her impeccable modeling skills once again as she solidified her status as an SI Swimsuit legend in Hollywood, Fla., landing one of three group covers of the 2024 issue.
“Being an SI Swimsuit Legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed,” she shared. “I will never watch injustice happening and not say something. I think standing up for the people who I care about is a big thing for me. There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”
Today, the Denmark native is engaged to Logan Paul, whom she is expecting her first baby with, and is a host for MTV’s Ridiculousness.
“I'm engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life,” she stated. “Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me. Growing up is fun, I’m doing it!”
Below are four beautiful photos from Agdal’s 2024 legends photo shoot.