Olivia Ponton Makes Her SI Swimsuit Runway Debut

Olivia Ponton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in earlier this year at just 19 years old, and now she's made her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway for Miami Swim Week.

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which featured activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

Olivia Ponton walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Ponton was joined by several other Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models on the runway for Miami Swim Week, such as Christen Harper, Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader.

Shop Olivia Ponton's SI Swimsuit Runway Looks:

Prior to making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, Ponton became an internet star. She currently has over 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ponton became a prominent figure within the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, opening up about her sexuality during an interview with Teen Vogue.

Olivia Ponton walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

The SI Swim rookie constantly promotes self-love and being kind. Additionally, she shares photos and videos from her favorite vacation spots.