Paris Hilton’s Coachella Ensemble Includes a Leopard Print Bikini, Edgy Accessories
Ananya Panchal
Paris Hilton clearly had an absolute blast at weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. The media personality even made an unexpected appearance on stage at the end of Vampire Weekend’s set on Saturday.
The 43-year-old’s outfits, however, were certainly one of the best parts of the three-day event. She tapped into the trendy western aesthetic (thanks to Beyoncé and her new country album) and paired a cowboy hat and boots with an itty-bitty leopard print bikini.
The mom of two, who shares son Phoenix and daughter London with her husband, Carter Reum, posed for photographer Kevin Ostajewski in photos she later shared to Instagram. In one pic, Hilton stood on top of an outdoor hot tub, and in another, she took a little dip in the water.
The Simple Life alumna showed off her slim figure, long legs and sculpted abs in the Cynthia Rowley string two-piece. She worked with stylist Sammy K for the occasion, who added some edgy flair to the look with a black harness fastened around Hilton’s waist.
Her long blonde locks were perfectly smooth and loosely curled by hairstylist Eduardo Ponce, while makeup artist Melissa Hurkman opted for the star’s signature glowy glam, including dramatic lashes, rosy blush, bright under eyes and a glossy pink lip.
“#CowboyCore Barbie does #Coachella ✨🤠✨ #ThatsHot 🔥,” Hilton captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 26.4 million followers.
“I wanna be like Paris!!😍💘,” Ashley Clayborne commented.
“Wow the looks are giving per usual 🔥🔥 slay Paris,” Thomas Orlina complimented.
“We need that workout plan !” Ostajewski begged.
“Country vibes ! Sliving body forever 🤩🙂↔️🙂↕️,” Daniel Dali wrote.