The Story Behind the Famous SI Swimsuit Photo of Irina Shayk and the Stingray

Irina Shayk was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tahiti, Bora Bora.

Irina Shayk always does whatever it takes to capture an incredible shot, including standing in water being circled by sharks and stingrays. For the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue, her 10th consecutive appearance for the franchise, Shayk traveled to Tahiti, Bora Bora. SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day described the vision for the shoot saying, “We’re going to shoot an underwater picture. Half underwater, half above water, so you can see the line of the water and all the stuff that’s going underneath there and then all the stuff that’s going on with Irina.”

Shayk was fearless, standing still in her place among the wild black-tip reef sharks and stingrays. Photographer Yu Tsai said, “I thought this would be easy…not!” Shayk, however, was unfazed and struck a pose until the perfect shot was captured. “Do you like it, Irina?” Day asked. “Love,” Shayk responded.

Last year the supermodel, who in 2011 became the first Russian-born model to appear on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover, was named the face of Anine Bing’s 10th anniversary campaign and was part of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park campaign. Last month she fronted Zara’s new womenswear capsule. Shayk welcomed a daughter, Lea, in March 2017 with her ex, Bradley Cooper. The pair have been amicably co-parenting their now 5-year-old ever since their split in 2019.