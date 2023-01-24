‘The White Lotus’ Stars Beatrice Grannò And Simona Tabasco Model for SKIMS Valentine’s Day Drop

The actors played Mia and Lucia in the hit HBO show set in Italy.

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. Franco Origlia/Getty Images and Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is just as big of a fan of The White Lotus as we are. The reality TV star employed two of the hit HBO show’s stars to model for her latest SKIMS campaign.

Real-life BFFs Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco play on-screen besties Mia and Lucia in Season 2 of The White Lotus. They are now also the faces of the SKIMS Valentine’s Day shop, which launches on Jan. 26.

The shapewear brand posted the first promo pics on Instagram on Jan. 23. Both women sported the new “petal print,” which features a bright pink base adorned with dark pink hearts.

Grannò wore the Fits Everybody Bandeau ($28) and matching Boyshort ($22), while Tabasco donned the Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette ($34) and Cheeky Brief ($20).

“I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls,” Kardashian captioned her post that garnered 1.7 million likes in less than one day. “LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

In another video posted to the shapewear brand’s account, Grannò and Tabasco are seen whispering into each other’s ears. The duo laughed and said, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS,” in English and Italian. Both women were in natural glam with identical bright red lipstick and fiery red nails.

Grannò wore the Fits Everybody Lace Scoop Bralette ($34) and Fits Everybody Lace Tanga in “neon orchid” ($20) and Tabasco was in the Lace Triangle Bralette ($34) and Tanga ($20) in “petal.”

Grannò and Tabasco starred alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James in the show set at an Italian hotel. Grannò’s character, Mia, is an aspiring singer who goes to great lengths to become the hotel restaurant pianist and Lucia, played by Tabasco, is a witty and fashionable sex worker with big dreams.

Included in the Valentine’s Day drop is a new “silky-luxe sleepwear” collection that "will make your heart melt," featuring the Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress ($88) and the Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy ($88).