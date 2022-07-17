Ashley Byrd Makes Her Debut at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Ashley Byrd made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a 2022 Swim Search finalist.

The Louisiana native was in attendance at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week, which is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022.

Ashley Byrd walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which featured activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

Byrd walked the runway on Saturday night alongside Swim Search finalists Mady Dewey, Manju, Shannon Burton, Joely Live and Janell Williams. Byrd wore swimsuits from Normaillot, Fella and Ark Swimwear.

Byrd is a first-generation college graduate with a degree in criminal justice from Southern University. She also played basketball for the Jaguars. Additionally, Byrd earned a Masters in Public Administration.

Her career has seen various changes as she even worked as a construction worker for a while. However, she’s currently pursuing a full-time career in modeling in Los Angeles.

Even though she started her modeling career later than most do, Byrd admitted to SI Swim that she never doubted that she could make her dream a reality.

“I would tell my younger self that dreams don’t have an expiration date,” Byrd said. “Although modeling was something I always wanted to do, I didn’t have the knowledge or resources to make it more than just a childhood ambition. I thought I was starting late, that I had missed my window of opportunity, but it seems that I’m right on time.”