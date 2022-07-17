Hunter McGrady Is Flawless at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Hunter McGrady is no stranger to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as she made her fifth appearance in the magazine this year. McGrady made SI Swimsuit history in 2017 helping broaden the boundaries of size inclusivity in the Swimsuit Issue.

Hunter McGrady walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

The 29-year-old model walked in the SI Swimsuit runway show at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week, which is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022 wearing swimwear from Cabana Views, SKIMS, and ASOS.

There are a plethora of events taking place in Miami from July 15-17, including a VIP party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class that's led by SI models and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool.

McGrady walked the runway Saturday night along with her sister, Michaela McGrady. Other models that walked included influencers, Swim Search finalists and a few surprise guests.

Throughout her modeling career, the Los Angeles native continues to be an advocate for body diversity. She created a fashion line for QVC called “All Worthy,” which carries sizes XXS to 5X.

The McGrady sisters co-host a podcast called Model Citizen, in which they highlight various topics, such as the modeling industry, fashion, beauty, dating, sex and even politics and family life.

In 2019, McGrady married advertising executive Brian Keys. She became the first plus size model to grace the cover of The Knot ahead of her wedding. She gave birth to a son, Hudson, in 2021, and shares vulnerably with her community about the realities of motherhood.