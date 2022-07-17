Joely Live was officially introduced as a Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalist earlier this week in July 2022.

Ever since she was five years old, Live has been modeling. Not only did she appear in a Barbie ad, she graced the cover of Newsweek.

Joely Live walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Live, 23, took the next step in her modeling career this July, as she was out in full force for Miami Swim Week. Live wore swimsuits from Selia Richwood, Normaillot, and Lain Snow.

Shop Joely Live's Runway Looks:

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue.

This year, applicants for Swim Search were selected through not just one but two open virtual castings. The first group of 2022 Swim Search finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app and a second round of submissions were hosted via TikTok. The first group of finalists participated in a photo shoot prior to heading to Miami Swim Week for the ’22 Swimsuit Issue.

Live walked in the iconic runway show at PARAISO Miami Beach, which also featured SI models Katie Austin, Christen Harper, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader and Olivia Ponton among others.

Over the past year, Live has really expanded her following on TikTok and Instagram. This past weekend, she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her experience for Miami Swim Week with her fans.

Live, who happens to be the current host and producer of “Young Hollywood,” just continues to add to her impressive résumé.