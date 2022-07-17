Watch Michaela McGrady Walk the Runway at the SI Swimsuit Show in Miami

Michaela McGrady surely knows how to work a runway.

Walking in the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show at Miami Swim Week, the Los Angeles native and model stunned onlookers as she took the stage in swimwear from Borrowed Hearts.

Michaela McGrady walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

Shop Michaela McGrady's Runway Look:

This annual swimwear event showcases designers, upcoming collections, and swimwear trends from all over the globe. It's become a celebrity and influencer magnet, drawing an international crowd of fashionistas year-after-year.

Michaela McGrady walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show with sister Hunter McGrady during Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

And it's just another impressive bullet on McGrady's resume, which also includes campaigns for brands like PrettyLittleThing, Missguided, H&M, INC, Macy's, and more.

McGrady, who is also the older sister to Hunter McGrady, made her debut in SI Swimsuit as part of the 2017 Swim Search and became a rookie in ’18.

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue.

This year, applicants for Swim Search were selected through not just one but two open virtual castings. The first group of 2022 Swim Search finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app and a second round of submissions were hosted via TikTok. Models also participated in a competitive photo shoot prior to heading to Miami Swim Week.

Make sure to follow along in the app and online for the latest information on Swim Week and SI Swim Search.