You Have to See What Mady Dewey Wore at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Mady Dewey made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut earlier this year as a 2022 Swim Search finalist, and now she's made her debut on the SI Swimsuit runway for Miami Swim Week.

Mady Dewey walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

The 25-year-old model walked the SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week runway, which is the “it” event of the summer, bringing attention to all that’s hot in the world of swimsuits for 2022.

A range of events began July 14 in Miami, including a VIP SI Swimsuit party, Sweat With SI Swimsuit workout class led by SI models, and the SI Swim Bungalow at the W Hotel South Beach pool, which featured activities hosted and curated by SI’s finest.

Dewey walked the runway on Saturday night alongside more SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search finalists and a few surprise guests like Denise Austin and Michaela McGrady.

The California native is the CEO and co-founder of the social media app Herd Social, which allows friends to share photos and group messages with each other. She also co-hosts the podcast Socially Well. When speaking with SI Swim back in March, Dewey admitted that she wants to see more women founders, like herself, in the world right now.

Dewey walked alongside her inspiration for her SI Swim tryout this week, fellow swim model Camille Kostek. She said she was inspired by Kostek because she wasn’t a traditional model, per se, like herself. As a woman in tech, she didn’t think she would fit in the world of modeling.