Ali Truwit 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin and XANDRA.

The swimmer won silver medals in the 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke races at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, setting American records in both events. The Yale University alum, who lost her foot and part of her leg in a shark attack just days after graduation, is also the founder of the strongerthanyouthink.org charity, through which she champions disability awareness.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. Necklace by Child of Wild. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Top by AKOIA SWIM. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit bottom by Myra Swim. Swimsuit top by Nu Swim. Jacket by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by AKOIA SWIM. Necklace by Child of Wild. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit bottom by Myra Swim. Jacket by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Top by AKOIA SWIM. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit bottom by Myra Swim. Swimsuit top by Nu Swim. Jacket by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. Sunglasses by DMY Studios. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and shirt by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit bottom by Myra Swim. Swimsuit top by Nu Swim. Jacket by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated