Erin Marley Klay 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

A rookie in this year’s issue, Marley Klay is a model and content creator known for her body-positive personal brand. Originally scouted in 2022, she has created a thriving career in the fashion industry, modeling for brands like SKIMS, Selkie, House of CB, YMI Jeans and more.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Robin Piccone. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Erin Marley Klay and Tunde Oyeneyin were photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Erin’s swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Erin’s hat by Air & Speed. Tunde’s swimsuit by ALT. Tunde’s hat by Free People. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Bikini by Hunza G. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Nautica. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Robin Piccone. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Bikini by Hunza G. Swimsuit by Medina Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SHAN. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Robin Piccone. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tommy Hilfiger. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Erin Marley Klay was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Nautica. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated