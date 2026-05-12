Hannah Berner 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

Known for her work as a stand-up comedian and podcast cohost, Berner’s Netflix special, We Ride at Dawn, premiered at No. 2 on the streaming platform in July 2024. Meanwhile, her podcasts, Giggly Squad (cohosted with Paige DeSorbo) and Berner Phone (alongside husband Des Bishop) have garnered more than 100 million combined downloads. The comedian has been named to Variety’s 2024 “The New Power of New York” list, as well as The Hollywood Reporter’s “The Creator A-List.”

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Missoni. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Missoni. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by La Perla. Hat by Brixton. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Missoni. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by La Perla. Hat by Brixton. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by La Perla. Hat by Brixton. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by La Perla. Hat by Brixton. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by Comme Si. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by bond-eye Australia. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heidi Klein. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Hannah Berner was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated