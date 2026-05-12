Hilary Duff 2026: South Caicos

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Breaking out on the Disney Channel with her hit show Lizzie McGuire, she went on to star in fan-favorite films like Agent Cody Banks, A Cinderella Story and Cadet Kelly. Simultaneously, she launched a successful music career, with her 2003 debut album Metamorphosis earning a quadruple platinum certification. In 2026, she’s back to take the industry by storm, releasing her latest album, luck... or something, in February and announcing her accompanying tour.

On the edge of Turks and Caicos, you’ll find stunning South Caicos: a quaint, quiet island beckoning visitors as a dreamy tropical backdrop for a much-needed vacation. Known as the “fishing capital” of the archipelago, South Caicos offers an array of outdoor activities for guests looking to create their own adventurous escape. In fact, its extensive population of marine wildlife makes the island particularly perfect for snorkeling.

Learn more about South Caicos, including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

Hair: Barb Thompson at Forward Artists using BondiBoost

Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan at The Wall Group using Charlotte Tilbury

Photographer: Kat Irlin

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Shirt by Skims. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Shirt by Skims. Swimsuit by Riot Swim. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by MOEVA. Shorts by Comme Si. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Vitamin A. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by Haight. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Shirt by Skims. Swimsuit by Riot. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff was photographed by Kat Irlin in South Caicos. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated