Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami for the cover of the July 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue. She posed for her photo shoot at a private mansion in South Florida and onboard a Residence Yacht Club charter.

The four-time Grammy Award winner’s breakout track, “Truth Hurts,” hit airwaves in 2017, and the Detroit native has been cranking out hits ever since. A classically trained flutist, Lizzo made her major label debut with 2019’s Cuz I Love You. Since then, she has dropped Special (2022) and, most recently, B----, which she debuted last month.

In addition to her award-winning music career, Lizzo has been featured in films like Hustlers and was the subject of an HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo, chronicling her life and career. The multihyphenate produced and starred in the Emmy Award-winning Prime Video reality TV show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Lizzo is also the founder of Yitty, her own activewear brand, and will release her first children’s book this fall. She uses her platform to bring awareness to various charitable organizations, from Planned Parenthood to Black Girls Smile, the latter of which provides mental health resources to young women in need.

For her SI Swimsuit debut, Lizzo was photographed at a private mansion in Miami, as well as out on the water. She posed for Harper on the bay while aboard a yacht provided by Residence Yacht Club.

Hair: Kim Kimble for The Only Agency

Makeup: Alexx Mayo using Dreamlabs

Stylst: Kristen Ritchie

Photographer: Robin Harper

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Ring by Loren Stewart. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Ring by Loren Stewart. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Ring by Loren Stewart. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Ring by Loren Stewart. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated