Nicole Williams English 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

Williams English earned Rookie of the Year honors following her 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Dominica. She has posed for the magazine each year since then, traveling to Mexico and Jamaica for her work with the brand. Outside of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Williams English is a proud wife and mother who is also a designer and entrepreneur. She is known for appearing on the hit reality show WAGS, and later this year, will return to screens on Hulu’s The Girls.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? Sneakers by Converse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by SLATE SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ziah. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated