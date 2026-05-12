Nina Agdal 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2012, Agdal went on to land the cover of the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue just two years later. The Danish model was named a brand legend in 2024, and the 2026 magazine marks her eighth year posing for the annual issue. In addition to modeling, Agdal is a TV host, fitness influencer and proud mom.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. Shirt by Asta Resort. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit is vintage. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. Shirt by Asta Resort. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. Rashguard by Asta Resort. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. Necklace by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Aviator Nation. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated