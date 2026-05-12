Remi Bader 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

A content creator, model and entrepreneur, Bader first gained popularity through her social media channels, where she boasts more than three million followers across all platforms. Named to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2022, the New York native also landed on the TIME100 Creators list in 2025. In addition to partnering with Sam’s Club and Revolve on her own clothing collections, Bader has collaborated with notable brands like Maybelline, Neutrogena, Bumble and others.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Top by Swim Like A Mermaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Top by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shirt by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shirt by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Top by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Top by Swim Like A Mermaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by PQ Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Adriana Degreas. Shirt by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by LSPACE. Top by Swim Like A Mermaid. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Remi Bader was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated