Tunde Oyeneyin 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Ali Truwit and XANDRA.

As the winner of our 2025 Swim Search open casting call, Oyeneyin earned her spot as a rookie in this year’s magazine. The fitness enthusiast, motivational speaker and best-selling author is perhaps best known for being a Peloton instructor. Oyeneyin also hosts the Fitness Flipped podcast, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts. In addition to her expertise in the fitness industry, Oyeneyin is also breaking into the acting space. She made her acting debut on Season 2 of Hulu’s Life & Beth, and earlier this year, joined Tyler Perry’s drama, Sistas, as a series regular.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Shirt by EB Denim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit from the Roxy Archive. Anklets by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Montauk, N.Y. Look

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Bikini by Shall We? Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Shorts by Agolde. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit from the Roxy Archive. Anklets by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Bikini by Shall We? Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Shorts by Agolde. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Shorts by Agolde. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit from the Roxy Archive. Anklets by Logan Tay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Shirt by EB Denim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Shirt by EB Denim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Abysse. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Shirt by EB Denim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Shorts by Agolde. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swimwear. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Tunde Oyeneyin was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated