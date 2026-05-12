Tunde Oyeneyin 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

As the winner of our 2025 Swim Search open casting call, Oyeneyin earned her spot as a rookie in this year’s magazine. The fitness enthusiast, motivational speaker and best-selling author is perhaps best known for being a Peloton instructor. Oyeneyin also hosts the Fitness Flipped podcast, which debuted at No. 1 on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts. In addition to her expertise in the fitness industry, Oyeneyin is also breaking into the acting space. She made her acting debut on Season 2 of Hulu’s Life & Beth, and earlier this year, joined Tyler Perry’s drama, Sistas, as a series regular.
The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.
Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.
Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts