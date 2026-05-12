XANDRA 2026: Montauk, N.Y.

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow models Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin and Ali Truwit.

A three-time SI Swimsuit model and professional DJ, XANDRA made her debut in 2024, the year after she nailed her set (and made a surprise guest appearance) on the Swim Week runway. A native of Ohio, XANDRA is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she earned her degree in marketing and a minor in music business. The content creator was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2025, and has partnered with notable brands like Victoria’s Secret, Celsius, Coach and others.

The Hero Beach Club in Montauk, N.Y., created a serene backdrop for our stateside photo shoot on the Long Island peninsula. The property, built in the 1950s, retains an old school charm with a vibrant aesthetic that brings modern, coastal vibes to life. The beachfront retreat combines natural beauty and chill surf culture set against the Atlantic Ocean, which proved to be the ideal setting for our cool and casual story.

Learn more about Montauk, N.Y., including where to stay, what to eat and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

The styling on set in Montauk leaned heavily into early 2000s surf culture, bringing the raw, sexy energy of the 2002 film Blue Crush to life. In an effort to keep things loose and undone, models wore barely-there makeup, fresh out of the ocean texture in their hair and bikinis that were hot and fun.

Hair: Adam Maclay using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using BIOEFFECT, French Farmacie, Loving Tan, Saie Beauty, Super Goop! and Jones Road Beauty

Photographer: Ben Watts

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Atmosea. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Get the Monatuk, N.Y. Look

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Shirt by Billabong. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and hat by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Shirt by Billabong. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. Shirt by Levi’s. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and board shorts by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Atmosea. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. Shirt by Levi’s. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Atmosea. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by BAMBA SWIM. Hat by Air & Speed. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Shirt by Billabong. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and board shorts by Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and hat by Shall We? | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by netta. Shirt by Levi’s. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Blumarine. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated