Serene Luxury and Authentic Mediterranean Spirit Await at ME Ibiza

A spectacular beachfront location in the Mediterranean, ME Ibiza is the ultimate seafront setting, offering stretches of gorgeous, immaculate coastline where luxury meets tranquility. The property, which features 149 contemporary guest rooms, two outdoor pools and daily wellness activities, offers an elevated experience for guests, with sophisticated design touches, top-notch amenities and personalized service.

Beach Area | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Situated in the S’Argamassa area, natural beauty and contemporary luxury meet at ME Ibiza, where the beachfront location in Santa Eulalia is known for its quiet, relaxed atmosphere, picture-perfect waters and sandy beaches. Known for its coastline, Santa Eulalia is more refined than some of the nightlife-oriented destinations of Ibiza, so guests staying at the property can expect a serene visit while immersing themselves in authentic Mediterranean culture.

Kamie Crawford, Meredith Mickelson and Gabi Moura | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

From fresh, authentic flavors to cocktails served on an adults-only rooftop, ME Ibiza puts forth an unparalleled culinary experience that highlights Mediterranean cuisine. And if you’re looking to live like a local, curated DJ performances, artistic programming and other creative events are held regularly to help guests experience Santa Eulalia del Río on the eastern coast of Ibiza the proper way. The luxury lifestyle hotel, which is part of ME by Meliá, is also a relaxing sanctuary where guests can unwind with complimentary wellness sessions.

Rooftop Pool | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

So, if you’re looking to slow down a bit, reconnect with nature and treat yourself to some much-needed R&R, it’s time to book your stay at ME Ibiza. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of your visit.

Kamie Crawford | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

How to get there

After flying into Ibiza Airport (IBZ), guests can arrange a private transfer, taxi or rental car to get to ME Ibiza. The hotel is roughly 16 to 19 miles from the airport, with driving times typically ranging between 30 to 45 minutes, depending on traffic.

Coastal views | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Accommodation

With 149 contemporary guest rooms on site, guests have their choice of Always ME guest rooms and Superior ME rooms with a gorgeous garden or sea view. Additionally, ME+ suites feature luxurious upgraded amenities like private terraces, outdoor bathtubs and private pools.

Always ME Room | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

All guest rooms are equipped with contemporary furnishings and offer luxury bathroom amenities like rain showers, as well as complimentary WiFi, in-room entertainment, access to the hotel’s 24-hour fitness center and more. Meanwhile, ME+ suites offer additional upgrades, including a personalized Aura service, a complimentary rooftop cocktail experience and more.

Exclusive ME+ Junior Suite with Private Pool and Sea View | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Room rates vary depending on season and booking category, but typically range between 250€ and 2,500€ per night.

Dining

Cuisine at ME Ibiza | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

ME Ibiza is brimming with authentic flavors, so whether you’re looking for a diverse culinary experience to start your day or some fresh, international influence at happy hour, you’ll find plenty of delicious dining options on the property.

Origens

Origens Restaurant view | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Serving traditional Mediterranean cuisine with unparalleled views of the sea, Origens specializes in fresh, organic ingredients and local market fare. The kitchen is open all day, and the modern, casual atmosphere is paired with beautiful coastal scenes.

Bianco Mare

Bianco Mare Restaurant | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

An Italian-inspired restaurant located next to the hotel’s main pool, Bianco Mare offers laid-back lunch options and sophisticated dinner dishes. While it’s relaxed by day, the venue creates an elegant atmosphere in the evening.

Radio Rooftop Bar

Radio Rooftop Bar | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Take in panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline below while enjoying a craft cocktail, grilled meats, fresh fish and more. There is often a live DJ, creating an incredibly fun experience for looking out onto the Santa Eulalia Bay as the sun sets. The neighboring adults-only infinity pool is also a must!

Pool bar

Main Pool | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

A cocktail is never too far out of reach, along with Spanish tapas and casual Mediterranean-inspired dining served at the pool bar. The atmosphere is both relaxed and lively.

Pool | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

What to do

There is no shortage of activity to enjoy at ME Ibiza, and the surrounding area has several hidden gems that are certainly worth adding to your itinerary. After you’ve rented a poolside Bali bed and enjoyed some sun, be sure to check the following items off your list, too.

Thai Room Spa and Wellness

Thai Room Spa and Wellness | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Wellness is top-tier at ME Ibiza, where you can book a massage or immerse yourself in a holistic treatment, the latter of which is inspired by Ayurveda, Thai techniques and Southeast Asian wellness practices. The property’s spa includes a whirlpool bath, sauna and steam room.

Nikki Beach Ibiza

Nikki Beach | Courtesy of ME Ibiza

Neighboring Nikki Beach is an internationally recognized beach club known for its upscale Mediterranean dining, music and overall beachside atmosphere.

S’Argamassa Beach

Also near the hotel, S’Argamassa Beach is a perfect spot for soaking up the afternoon sun and swimming in the sea’s crystal-clear waters.

Waterfront view | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Cala Pada

If you’re a fan of water sports, be sure to head to nearby Cala Pada for some kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding.

Cala Martina

Another great area for getting a tan, Cala Martina offers a relaxed atmosphere for swimming and lounging by the water.

Punta Arabí Hippy Market

Whether you’re looking for a souvenir for yourself or a loved one, Punta Arabí Hippy Market is a seasonal market located near the hotel where you’ll find authentic trinkets like jewelry, clothing, crafts and more. Since it operates seasonally, be sure to check with hotel staff before you go to ensure that it’s open!

Gabi Moura | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Visit the Santa Eulalia marina

Enjoy an afternoon walk along the water filled with charming boutique shopping, a waterfront promenade and a lunch consisting of fresh seafood and other local specialties.

Boat on the water | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Explore Dalt Vila

Visit Ibiza’s UNESCO-listed historic old town, complete with cobblestone streets and ancient architecture that will transport you back in time.

Check out the village of Sant Carles

Sant Carles de Peralta is known for its quaint cafes, boutiques and markets in a charming village with whitewashed buildings and a chill, relaxed atmosphere.

Visit Ibiza’s rural countryside

Farmhouses, olive groves and more can be uncovered among the island’s countryside, offering yet another peaceful experience away from the coast. Consider visiting Can Musón, an organic produce farm.

Meredith Mickelson | Courtesy of Valentina Pavolini

Pro tips

While there is absolutely everything you need and more on site at ME Ibiza, don’t be shy about exploring the surrounding areas of the island. Guests often enjoy booking private boat excursions, visiting nearby beaches and coves, and even venturing out to the nearby island of Formentera.

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