Embrace the Warmth and Wonder of Coastal Mediterranean Living at ZEL Mallorca

When you imagine the perfect getaway, a few details might immediately pop into your mind—the feel of a warm breeze kissing your skin, the crisp smell of salt in the air from the nearby ocean, the tranquil sounds of crashing waves. And perhaps without even realizing it, what you’re dreaming about is ZEL Mallorca.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

The first resort developed through a collaboration between Meliá Hotels and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, ZEL Mallorca is your next must-visit vacation destination. Inspired by the spontaneous spirit and welcoming, wellness-focused Mediterranean lifestyle, this breathtaking beachfront property beckons travelers to its sun-drenched shores in Palmanova on Mallorca’s southwestern coast.

First opening its doors in June 2023, ZEL Mallorca features 165 guest rooms, including an array of suites, and countless experiences designed for meaningful movement and social connection. Of course, the sleek seaside property also boasts many delicious dining options, unforgettable views and memorable activities to take part in, all crafted with intention to celebrate the authentic Mediterranean experience.

ZEL Mallorca | Courtesy of ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

So, if you find yourself in search of a one-of-a-kind, mood-lifting moment in Mallorca, relax and refresh your mind, body and spirit at this fabulous resort. Before you book your stay, here’s everything you need to know ahead of your visit.

How to get there

Guests ready for their European getaway can book a flight to Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI), located approximately 20 to 30 minutes from the resort by taxi, private transfer or rental car. As the island’s main international airport, PMI also offers connecting flights to many major European cities and other destinations, should you wish to continue your adventure abroad.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Accommodation

Inspired by “the warmth and simplicity of Mediterranean living,” the resort offers a dynamic array of accommodations, from contemporary guestrooms to lavish suites—and the customization doesn't stop with your room selection!

ZEL Mallorca | ZEL Mallorca

Select categories also offer Mediterranean views, private terraces, enhanced outdoor spaces or swim-up access. For the interiors, the team embraced a natural color palette and a relaxed, residential aesthetic, furnishing each vibrant space with intentional, inviting pieces designed to feel like the comfort of coming home.

ZEL Mallorca | ZEL Mallorca

Beyond the luxe lodgings, guests also have access to multiple hotel facilities, including two swimming pools and fitness areas, with a standard reservation. Looking to make new friends or catch up on some reading? The communal spaces are crafted for friendly socialization and endless relaxation.

Dining

Standard resort reservations include access to a full Mediterranean breakfast buffet, and ZEL Mallorca also offers a robust room service menu from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, allowing guests to enjoy in-room dining at their convenience. Plus, the resort also offers several signature dining and bar options on the property.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Beso Beach Mallorca

The Beso Beach Mallorca is “inspired by the relaxed rhythm of seaside living” and “captures the vibrant spirit of Mediterranean summers, combining coastal cuisine, music, refreshing cocktails and an inviting beachfront atmosphere.” With a casual dress code and a gourmet menu centering on fresh, high-quality offerings, this sumptuous location is a must-visit.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Café de Finca

Looking for a little pick-me-up to get your day started right? Café de Finca is your one-stop shop, offering guests a specialty coffee experience. Whether you’re rising to greet a new day or searching for an extra caffeine boost for an afternoon excursion, you’ll find something scrumptious on its memorable menu.

ZEL Mallorca | ZEL Mallorca

Chiringuito

Delicious cocktails, drinks and refreshments await at Chiringuito, a breathtaking boho-inspired beach club and bar perched on the sun-drenched Mediterranean shoreline. As the restaurant’s website notes, its signature dish is paella (including a mouth-watering lobster option), though Chiringuito offers a diverse lunch and dinner menu, from fresh seafood to indulgent desserts.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

What to do

ZEL Mallorca embraces a distinct philosophy they refer to as “The Med-Being,” which “encourages guests to embrace the Mediterranean as a state of mind rather than simply a destination.” This dedicated mindset is abundant in their many offerings, from wellness spaces to nearby beaches and beyond.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Wellness offerings

The resort is passionate about its wellness offerings, noting that “active wellness is one of the defining elements of the ZEL Mallorca experience.”

First, the AUA Wellness Studio offers guests a lush community space to practice mindful movement and recovery-focused relaxation. Given the resort’s seaside location, there are also ample opportunities for running, yoga, Pilates, swimming and more adventurous outdoor activities.

ZEL Mallorca | ZEL Mallorca

Nearby beaches

It should come as no surprise that the resort is surrounded by several breathtaking beaches, creating easy access for guests to enjoy the warm sun and soft sand without straying too far. To start, Palmanova Beach is located along the hotel’s beachfront, offering the ultimate atmosphere for swimming, sunbathing and/or relaxing with a good book.

If you’re seeking to stretch your legs a little more, the resort notes that the neighboring Son Maties Beach is another spectacular option, known for its “spacious shoreline and clear waters.” There’s also the Palmanova Promenade if you’re in the mood for a laid back stroll and some peaceful people-watching.

ZEL Mallorca | ZEL Mallorca

Tours and excursions

For the more adventurous among us, there are also countless incredible tours, excursions and historical sites to take in during your Mallorca stay. The resort can point guests in the direction of sailing excursions, boat trips, cycling, hiking or cultural tours, depending on your ideal itinerary.

Explore the beautiful coves of the southwest coastline, such as Cala Falcó and Cala Bella Dona, or walk the sleek streets of Calvià and take in the traditional Mallorcan architecture. For even more unexpected beauty, travel inland to get a closer look at the stone villages and marvelous mountain views found in Mallorca’s countryside.

ZEL Mallorca | Tomeu Canyellas Moragues/ZEL Mallorca

Pro tips

The ZEL Mallorca has everything you need to enjoy an unforgettable getaway, but don’t hesitate to seek out those on-site for even more insider tips on how to maximize your experience! After all, the location is all about the social spirit of its welcoming people, who’ll be ready to help with booking any excursions or experiences. And of course, be sure to pack all your favorite looks—you’re going to want to take plenty of fashion-forward photos during your chic coastal stay.

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