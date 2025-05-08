The Boca Raton Beach Club Is a Culinary Mecca in South Florida
At The Boca Raton Beach Club, dining is a curated experience that captures the spirit of the sea and the sophistication of the resort’s coastal lifestyle. With a collection of chef-driven concepts just steps from the sand, the Beach Club delivers a world of flavor with an unmistakably modern flair with their two restaurants, Marisol and Onda. Every meal is a celebration of seasonal ingredients, local seafood and bold creativity.
The Beach Club’s two restaurants are the newest additions to the Boca Raton Beach Club offerings. Each restaurant reflects its own distinct personality, yet both share a commitment to impeccable service, fresh flavors and unforgettable ambiance. The Boca Raton has established a deep connection with local fisherman, who deliver fresh seafood caught off Florida’s coast, oftentimes just hours before it’s served to members and guests.
Marisol
Marisol’s flavorful dishes that are mainly centered on seafood were created in partnership with the award-winning culinarian Johnny Spero. He has drawn inspiration from his time at celebrated restaurants such as Mugaritz on the coast of Spain, Noma in Copenhagen, as executive chef at José Andrés’ Minibar in Washington, D.C., and at his own Reverie.
At Marisol, try a daily fish selection, Simply Grilled or A La Plancha. In addition to new items, former menu favorites can be found like savory lamb chops with crispy potatoes and tzatziki and tangy Greek spreads that Marisol is known for like French Whipped Feta and Roasted Pepper Muhammara.
And the drinks do not disappoint either. The Amalfi made with Malfy Limon Gin, limoncello and rosemary tea will have you thinking you are in Italy or the Wild Sag which features Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose, grapefruit juice, lime juice and sage tea for another refreshing option.
Guests opting for Marisol can choose between indoor or outdoor seating or under an expansive covered terrace for all meals.
Onda
For a more romantic experience and one that is adults-only, Onda provides the best atmosphere for sand-side dining. An outdoor setting complete with soft ocean breezes, Onda is open every winter season and spotlights a new culinary mastermind every year. The first season of Onda provided an opportunity to savor dishes crafted in partnership with Executive Chef Adriano Venturini of Eden Roc Cap Cana, the Dominican Republic's only Relais & Châteaux hotel.
It is a magical setting that allows hotel guests and club members to savor thoughtfully prepared dishes such as Langosta al Coco, poached Maine lobster with creamy coconut sauce, Dominican rice and caviar. Another must-try that had mouths watering was the Pescado Boca Chica, which features deep-fried whole snapper, fried plantains, pickled cubanelle and red onion slaw, avocado salsa verde, tostons, and lime. For a drink, the Chinola Spritz, made with Brugal Añejo Rum, chinola (Dominican word for passion fruit), Aperol, lemon juice and prosecco quenched people’s thirst.
Onda offers lunch and dinner.
Additional dining
Aside from the two Beach Club restaurants, Harborside has 12 dining concepts available making The Boca Raton a culinary leader in South Florida. It also has an unprecedented partnership with Major Food Group and Mario Carbone to unveil four signature concepts: Sadelle’s, which serves quintessential New York classics; The Flamingo Grill, a glamorous chophouse; Principessa Ristorante, presenting magnificent takes on Italian cuisine; and Japanese Bocce Club, combining traditional Japanese cuisine with a modern twist.
For more information, please visit The Boca Raton website.