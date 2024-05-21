TAP Air Gave SI Swimsuit Models a Great, Comfortable Experience Traveling to Portugal For Their 2024 Shoots
Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Brittney Nicole, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez, Nina Cash and Olivia Dunne were all photographed by Ben Watts in the location this year.
SI Swimsuit models Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek, Brittney Nicole, Penny Lane,Sharina Gutierrez, Nina Cash and Olivia Dunne all flew to Portugal using TAP Air for their 2024 photo shoots with talented visual artist Ben Watts.
As the country’s leading airline, TAP Air Portugal has been dedicated to offering safe, reliable transportation using modern and efficient aircrafts since the brand’s inception in 1945. The brand emphasizes customer service and sustainability at the forefront of its mission.
