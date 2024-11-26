An SI Swimsuit Editor’s Review of Rhode’s New Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll
When Hailey Bieber launched Rhode’s peptide lip treatment ($18) in 2022, it quickly went viral. Fans couldn’t get enough of the glossy, plumping product, which hydrates with ingredients like shea butter and cupuaçu. Fast forward to last fall, and the brand dropped its peptide lip tints, the very same hydrating product, but with sheer, buildable color.
I must admit, I’ve been a huge fan of Rhode’s peptide lip treatment and tints from the very start, as they hydrate my lips without the need to reapply frequently or leaving behind a sticky residue, both of which are definite no-gos in my book.
So, I was beyond thrilled to learn that Rhode was launching a limited-edition peptide lip tint in the shade “cinnamon roll” in honor of the brand founder and creative director’s 28th birthday on Friday, Nov. 22. The shimmery gloss, inspired by Bieber’s famous homemade cinnamon rolls, offers the same hydrating properties as the rest of the peptide lip tint line, but with a hint of sheer brown color and a mouth-watering fresh baked cinnamon roll scent.
Rhode peptide lip tint in cinnamon roll, $18 (rhodeskin.com)
First of all, the scent is simply heavenly. Bieber and her team perfectly captured the luscious smell of fresh cinnamon rolls, hot out of the oven. As for the color, the product delivers with a sheer, yet buildable, brown hue. Plus, there’s a bit of sparkle to it, so I can see this being something consumers reach for heavily throughout the holidays.
In addition to the limited-edition, brand-new peptide lip tint flavor, Rhode released a birthday duo in honor of Bieber’s special day, which will certainly find its way into your regular makeup rotation.
Pocket Blush + Peptide Lip Tint, $42 (rhodeskin.com)
The perfect holiday gift for a friend (or yourself!), the birthday duo consists of two full-sized products, including the peptide lip tint in “cinnamon roll” and a pocket blush in the shade of your choice. Rhode’s pocket blush ($24) is yet another viral beauty product that provides the perfect amount of natural, sun-kissed color, and can be applied to both cheeks and lips. My personal favorite shade is
“freckle,” as it offers the ideal natural peach flush for my skin tone.
The birthday duo bundle allows customers to choose from any pocket blush shade, which also includes “juice box” (a bright pink), “spicy marg” (a vibrant coral), “piggy” (a soft pink), “sleepy girl” (mauve) and “toasted teddy” (a bronzy terracotta).
The bottom line? Rhode continues to produce beauty and skincare goodies of incredible quality, from packaging to the products themselves, and Bieber has found herself a lifetime customer in me.