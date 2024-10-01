Ariana Grande Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors, Reveals What Procedures She’s Tried
Singer-actress Ariana Grande grew up in the spotlight, initially rising to fame on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious, which cast her at the age of 14. Now 31, the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and Wicked actress has built a name for herself as a pop superstar.
With such an incredible level of fame no doubt comes a few detractors, and over the years, Grande has dealt with a great deal of disparaging remarks over everything from her relationships to whether or not she’s undergone the knife for plastic surgery. The “we can’t be friends” singer just addressed the latter during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair alongside Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.
“Did you get your nose done?” Erivo inquired in the video interview, to which Grande replied a simple “no.”
“Did you get a boob job?” Erivo then asked. “No,” Grande said with surprise. “Could you imagine?”
“Did you get a facelift?” Erivo posed. “No, not yet,” Grande stated. “I’m open.”
When the lie detector test operator reported that all of Grande’s claims were truthful, she excitedly declared, “This is the best day of my life. Take that, YouTube people!”
Erivo also asked Grande whether or not she’s ever had a fox eye lift, which she denied, then noted that she only discovered what the procedure was through people who thought she underwent one. The “thank u, next” singer also denied having a chin implant and BBL surgery, then opened up about the only facial procedures she’s had in the past.
“I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox,” she stated. “But I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent. But also like, [I’m] in full support of all people who do these things. Work. Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?”
The publication has shared the complete interview to YouTube and snippets to Instagram and TikTok, where fans have chimed into the comments section on the various social platforms.
“the fact that she was more than happy to talk about the surgery allegations just shows how grounded and open she truly is!” one person wrote on YouTube.
“Why was she so happy to talk about all the plastic surgery questions,” someone else added. “my girl has been waiting for thr day to debunk all of them.”
“the way Ariana wanted more questions about her face so she could tell the truth,” another user stated. “she’s so tired of people saying she has changed.”
Grande and Erivo can be seen on screen together next month, when Wicked hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 22.