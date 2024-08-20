Ashley Graham’s Classy French Manicure Is Inspiring Our Next Trip to the Salon
While we love summer nail trends, there’s nothing quite like a classic manicure to make you feel put together on the daily. Sure, florals and shimmery hues are fun for the warm-weather season, but chic aesthetics like the French manicure or a bold red nail are ultra classy year-round and go with just about everything.
Supermodel Ashley Graham is a huge fan of the classic French manicure, and the 36-year-old just opted for the style while on a romantic getaway celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with husband Justin Ervin. The two, who are the proud parents of three young boys, tied the knot on Aug. 14, 2010.
Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, shared an Instagram carousel on Aug. 18 in which she featured a pic of herself enjoying a beverage, which showed off her fresh almond-shaped manicure perfectly.
Graham also included pics snuggled up with her hubby, gorgeous snaps of nature, a risqué skinny dipping photo and more in the slides. Tons of the Side Hustlers cohost’s 21.4 million followers chimed into the comments section to wish Graham and her cinematographer hubby a happy anniversary.
So, as summer comes to a close and we begin to transition our seasonal wardrobes and accessories, consider doing the same with your manicure. While we’ve been loving trendy summer nails, opting for a chic French manicure as we move into fall is a great transition into darker tones typical of autumn: think olive green, black and maroon.