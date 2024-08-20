Swimsuit

Ashley Graham’s Classy French Manicure Is Inspiring Our Next Trip to the Salon

The supermodel opted for the classic style while celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary.

Cara O’Bleness

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham / Gotham/Getty Images

While we love summer nail trends, there’s nothing quite like a classic manicure to make you feel put together on the daily. Sure, florals and shimmery hues are fun for the warm-weather season, but chic aesthetics like the French manicure or a bold red nail are ultra classy year-round and go with just about everything.

Supermodel Ashley Graham is a huge fan of the classic French manicure, and the 36-year-old just opted for the style while on a romantic getaway celebrating her 14th wedding anniversary with husband Justin Ervin. The two, who are the proud parents of three young boys, tied the knot on Aug. 14, 2010.

Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, shared an Instagram carousel on Aug. 18 in which she featured a pic of herself enjoying a beverage, which showed off her fresh almond-shaped manicure perfectly.

Graham also included pics snuggled up with her hubby, gorgeous snaps of nature, a risqué skinny dipping photo and more in the slides. Tons of the Side Hustlers cohost’s 21.4 million followers chimed into the comments section to wish Graham and her cinematographer hubby a happy anniversary.

So, as summer comes to a close and we begin to transition our seasonal wardrobes and accessories, consider doing the same with your manicure. While we’ve been loving trendy summer nails, opting for a chic French manicure as we move into fall is a great transition into darker tones typical of autumn: think olive green, black and maroon.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

