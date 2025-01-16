Ayesha Curry Shares How Her Definition of Beauty Has Evolved with Age
Ayesha Curry really is doing it all these days. The actress, mother, author and businesswoman is juggling parenthood and several brands, including Sweet July and Sweet July Skin, and she just landed on the inaugural cover of Haute Beauty magazine.
The 35-year-old was photographed by Juan Veloz for the January 2025 publication and styled by Jason Rembert for the feature, which was captured in Venice, Calif. In an accompanying cover story, Curry opened up about her concept of beauty, which took root in her mind as a young child watching women come and go from her mother’s hair salon in her native Canada. While she grew up thinking “that in order to be beautiful, I had to be done up,” she told the outlet that her views on beauty have changed quite drastically as an adult.
“It’s transformative, shape-shifting, and truly depends on the week,” Curry told Haute Beauty. “Sometimes, it means being at home in sweatpants, taking care of my kids with no makeup and my skin is having a good week; I’ll feel really beautiful because my skin didn’t freak out on me. It could be something as simple as a bubble bath, a glass of wine, and a nice mask when the kids go to bed; having 30 minutes or an hour for some real self-care, which changes the entire narrative for me because I just feel more put together. Or it could be a date night, going out with my husband, where I put on a cute dress and get all glammed up with my winged liner just right, and I’m feeling myself, because that never happens.”
Curry shares her four children, Riley, Ryan, Canon and Caius, with Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. As an actress, she has appeared in projects like Gary Unmarried and Irish Wish, and has hosted her own cooking show, Ayesha’s Home Kitchen, on the Food Network. These days, her passion lies within her skincare brand, which was inspired by her Jamaican roots.
“With Sweet July Skin, we really play into my culinary background, the food inspiration of Jamaica, all of the beautiful bounty—the herbs and natural fruits—that you can only get there, as well as the ocean and sunshine,” she added. “We also tell the story of who I am through skin.”
