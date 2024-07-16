Beyoncé Debuts White Blonde Hairdo, Rocks White Set to Match
Platinum blonde Beyoncé is back.
The 42-year-old, who has a habit of switching up her hair color every few months, has been rocking a honey blonde, highlighted hairdo over the past several months. But, on her latest trip to the salon, she reverted to a stunning white blonde hairdo.
The iconic musician switched up her hairstyle just in time to photograph new promo images for her latest album, Cowboy Carter. The March release garnered a lot of media attention and widespread acclaim for its distinct sound, a blend of everything from R&B and bluegrass to rock and roll. Widely considered Beyoncé’s entrance into the country music space, the album has been praised for its unique sound.
In an Instagram carousel from July 14, she shared a series of photos featuring her latest hair color and promoting her latest release. The star dressed in an all-white set, including baggy pants, a turtleneck top and a buttoned-up jacket, all of which accentuated her stunning new hairdo.
Leaning into the aesthetic of her latest music release, Beyoncé paired the monochromatic look with a white cowboy hat—similar to the style that she wore on the album’s cover. Dressed in the sleek look, she posed in a record store beside stacks of the vinyl version of Cowboy Carter.
Since it was released at the end of March, the album wasn’t eligible for an Academy of Country Music Award this year. But, come 2025, Beyoncé might just be adding a country accolade to her extensive list of honors.