Claudia Sulewski’s Body Care Brand Landed on Hailey Bieber’s 2024 Holiday Wishlist
YouTuber and actress Claudia Sulewski has been making waves in the beauty industry with her body care brand, Cyklar. Launched in October 2023, entirely self-funded at the time, the company has gained attention for its genderless and luxurious approach to self-care, prioritizing clean ingredients and an aesthetic design that makes it perfect for your top shelf or shower nook.
Initially debuting with a minimalist cream, Cyklar expanded its offerings in October with a new line of fragrances in the form of a “sensorial body wash” ($35) and “nutrient-rich body cream” ($29). While the pairings are sold separately, they’re available in five indulgent scents: Sacred Santal, Naked Neroli, Bergamont Bond, Crescent and the latest holiday season drop, Vanilla Verve. Discover the full collection and elevate your routine at cyklar.com.
This week, the rising label received a major nod of approval: it was included in Hailey Bieber’s highly anticipated 2024 holiday gift guide. Known for her impeccable taste and influence in the beauty world, Bieber’s guide has become a trusted resource for fans and shoppers alike, spotlighting must-have items across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.
Sulewski, who recently appeared in an episode of the TV series Shrinking and played a lead role in I Love My Dad in 2022, used the launch of the expanded Cyklar line this fall to showcase her creativity and production skills. While her 2.5 million YouTube subscribers have long admired her for her passion for creating unique video intros and redefining content creation, her body care brand fans are now just as impressed.
To accompany the new products, Sulewski, 28 released a clever short film titled “Get In Touch With Your Body,” which she directed, edited, and starred in—a testament to her multifaceted talent and dedication to her craft.
Cyklar’s inclusion in Bieber’s curated list—and its organic presence across TikTok gift guides—reflects the brand’s growing popularity in the wellness and beauty space. The brand’s philosophy of self-care through simple yet effective products aligns perfectly with Bieber’s personal ethos and her professional mission with skincare brand Rhode: “one of everything good.”
In March 2024, Cyklar reached another milestone when beauty incubator The Center acquired the brand, paving the way for exciting growth opportunities and expanded reach.