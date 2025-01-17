Emily DiDonato Always Gets Fan Compliments When She Wears This Sun-Kissed, Natural Terracotta Blush
Emily DiDonato isn’t afraid to admit that having blush blindness is a “core part” of her makeup routine, personality and simply who she is. Lately, she’s been loving this one warm-toned bronzey terracotta blush, and fans have been noticing just how radiant she looks in it, too.
She shared a cute and sassy video to TikTok and Instagram reels of her applying the Haus Labs product, with the on-screen text overlay reading: “Why do you wear so much blush?” a question she clearly gets asked a lot online.
“People are like, ‘why do you work so much?’ like okay yeah, that’s my vice, but what else do you want me to be doing? Do you want me to be doing drugs?” the 33-year-old model lip-sanc along to a hilarious audio of Kim Kardashian from Hulu’s The Kardashians reality TV series.
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Blush Powder in Fire Moon, $32 (sephora.com)
The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who posed for the brand six separate years, applied the gorgeous beige peach “Fire Moon” powder blush shade from Lady Gaga’s beauty brand Haus Labs, using the viral Dibs Duo Face Brush ($36).
“There are worse things,” DiDonato captioned the video. She donned a crisp rubbed gray high-neck racerback tank and accessorized with chunky gold hoops a stack of layered gold necklaces and, of course, her new obsession, a perfect, neat slicked-back bun.
“The perfect neutral 💚 you’re glowing in our Blush ✨,” Haus Labs commented.
“WHATS THE SHADE🥵 you look divine!✨🌟💖,” a fan begged.
“I think of you every morning when i put on my blush,” another admitted.
“Let us blush girlies live!!!” someone else exclaimed.
“Blush is my drug. ✨,” one person added.
DiDonato, who became the face of makeup brand Maybelline New York in 2009, fresh out of high school, and worked with the company for more than a decade certainly knows what she‘s talking about when it comes to beauty. She‘s also the cofounder of skincare brand Covey.
And, while the mom of two certainly loves getting ready and a indulging in luxurious morning routine to stay looking healthy, youthful and hydrated, she‘s a firm believer that true beauty comes from within.
“When I think about beauty, I think because I’ve been so exposed to like the ‘ideal beauty’ in our industry, like beauty doesn’t mean anything external at this point,” DiDonato explained. “Beauty to me is like all in someone’s energy, like what they bring to the table, whether it be like really positive or really kind or really outgoing, caring. Those are the things that stand out to me when I walk away from someone. I’m like, ‘Wow, that was an amazing person, a beautiful person.’ That’s what I think about.”