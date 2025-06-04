Fact or Fiction: Frequent Hair Cuts Make Your Hair Grow Faster
We’ve all been there – after a bad haircut you try everything to get your hair to grow faster, even heading back to the chair for frequent trims. Contrary to popular belief, having your hair cut often will not speed up hair growth. “It does, however, promote healthy hair and gives you the best benefit of not having more breakage with split ends,” Hers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jessica Shepherd says. “Over-cutting actually slows growth.”
At the same time, under-trimming can lead to split ends that make hair look thinner or less healthy over time. “It’s all about balance and identifying your unique hair needs,” she adds. “Unless you’re going for a new style or need to remove a lot of damage, small, consistent trims are usually best to keep hair healthy and thriving.”
How often should you get a haircut?
There are a lot of varying factors like hair type, goals and how you style it that determine how often someone should get their hair trimmed. “A good general rule is every eight to 12 weeks,” Dr. Shepherd shares. “If you use a lot of heat or color, you might need trims a bit more often to keep your ends healthy. Regular trims help prevent split ends from traveling up the strand, which keeps your hair looking smoother and stronger. And if you’re growing it out, don’t worry. Trimming won’t set you back, it’ll actually help keep growth healthy.”
Is there a specific amount to cut off?
Every time you go in for a trim, stick with less is more. “You don’t need to take off a lot, just enough to clean up any damage or dryness at the ends,” she notes. “For most, that’s about a quarter to half an inch, but your stylist can guide you based on your hair’s condition. Think of it like maintenance for your strands. Small, regular trims go a long way in keeping hair strong and stylish.”
How often should hair be washed?
No hair is created equal, so how many times a week you wash your hair really varies per person. “Hair texture, which often correlates with ethnicity, plays a big role in how often washing is needed,” Dr. Shepherd explains. “For straight or fine hair, every two to three days may be ideal. Wavy or curly hair can usually go three to five days, while coily or kinky textures often do best with once-a-week washing or even longer.”
The key to understanding what’s right for you is knowing your hair’s moisture retention. Tighter textures tend to be drier, so less frequent washing helps protect natural oils. Washing your hair too often can cause it to become dry, irritated and itchy. It could also be a sign that the ingredients in the hair products are an issue.
The best way to wash your hair
“Start by using a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo and consider incorporating a scalp scrub or treatment once a week to exfoliate and rebalance,” the Hers chief medical officer notes. “Avoid over-washing or using super-hot water, which can strip the scalp. And, of course, if the issue persists, check in with a dermatologist or trichologist.”
Shampoo should be applied on the scalp, not on the ends, since that’s where oil and product buildup accumulate. “Use your fingertips (not nails) to massage gently and rinse thoroughly before applying conditioner to the mid-lengths and ends,” she says. “Doing a double cleanse every now and then, especially if you use a lot of products, can also help keep your scalp fresh and buildup-free.”
Switching products isn’t always necessary, but if your hair starts feeling dull, dry or weighed down, it might be time to reassess. “Seasonal changes, styling habits or even water quality can affect how your hair responds to products,” she concludes. “A good rule is to reevaluate your routine every few months, especially at the start of a new season.”
Haircare is just as important as skincare, and seasonally hair may need something richer in the winter and lighter in the summer. And if you are unsure of where to begin with treatment and products, licensed medical providers on the Hers platform can work with you to find the best plan for your hair, including prescribing personalized treatments with clinically proven ingredients based on your needs.