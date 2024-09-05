Swimsuit

Hailey Bieber Personally Responded to Beauty TikToker Golloria George’s Review of Rhode’s Blushes

The model and entrepreneur called George in order to make the necessary changes to her Pocket Blush product.

Martha Zaytoun

Hailey Bieber and Golloria George
Hailey Bieber and Golloria George / Swan Gallet/Getty Images and Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Last month, beauty content creator Golloria George did what she does best. She posted a review of Rhode’s blushes—similar to her dozens of other makeup product reviews.

She had one overarching complaint about the popular Pocket Blush ($24): each shade appeared too ashy on her skin tone, regardless of whether she applied a little or a lot, and with a brush or without. Less than a month later, an updated version of the product has been released—and the issues rectified.

When Hailey Bieber, founder and creative director of Rhode, saw the initial review, she immediately took action. The model and entrepreneur reached out to George personally. “She called me on the phone,” George divulged in the comment section of her Sept. 1 updated review. “She didn’t dismiss my experience, she listened + made sure that I was compensated for shade consulting. Go go go Hailey.”

George’s updated review reflected the positive changes that Bieber made to the product (with the help of George’s initial criticism). The new and improved shades of the pocket blush blended better on the TikToker’s skin. In other words, the blush did its job, giving her cheeks a flush of warm color rather than making her appear ashy.

“This is why I complain,” George said in the new review, putting “complain” in air quotes. “You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy? ... This is why you advocate for yourself. You see whatever happens when you’re not complacent?”

George ended the review with a personal thanks to Bieber. “Hailey, thank you for reaching out and listening to me and treating me like a human,” she said.

