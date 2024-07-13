Hailey Bieber’s Summer-Inspired Nail Art Is Perfect for the Season
For Hailey Bieber, a good outfit demands a curated set of nails. Her sense of style, which has always been elevated and elegant, at times seems to revolve around her latest choice of manicure—and for good reason. She puts a lot of attention into her salon visits, and it pays off.
That’s why, when it comes to seasonal manicures, we know we can rely on the 27-year-old’s nail art for inspiration. After years and years of sharing her nail style, she has established herself as a trendsetter, and we happily follow her lead.
And so, thanks to Bieber, we know exactly what form our next manicure is going to take. In a summer Instagram carousel that the content creator and entrepreneur shared on July 10, she divulged her seasonal manicure of choice, and we’re enamored. On her last trip to the salon, rather than springing for a bright color, she opted for a clear base with a dainty fruit and vegetable design on top.
Each nail was painted with a different seasonal crop—carrot, cherries, corn, blueberries or tomato—in fine, bright detail. The clear base made the look simple at the same time that the design made it unique and perfectly primed for the season.
It certainly wasn’t Bieber’s most vibrant manicure, but we appreciated it for its simplicity and seasonal relevance. If you, like us, find yourself inspired by the look, follow her lead and head to the salon for a summer refresh.