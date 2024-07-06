Kylie Jenner’s Summer Garden Manicure Features Funky French Tips
When it comes to summer nail trends, we’re all about current seasonal styles—from flirty florals to mermaid-inspired French tips, there are plenty of cute and trendy looks to choose from.
And a more unique style that’s recently caught our eye? Kylie Jenner’s latest manicure, which manicurist Zola Ganzorigt deemed “summer garden” nails on Instagram. The nail pro gave the 26-year-old media personality a sweet yellow French tip manicure, which she then adorned with tiny nail art, including a beetle, ladybug, snail, worm, butterfly and bumblebee.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her fresh nails on her Instagram story on Tuesday, where she noted “the worm is my favorite.” We can’t help but agree!
Plenty of Ganzorigt’s 179,000 followers on the platform piped in to the comments section to compliment her work.
“How cute!!” one person wrote.
“So fun,” someone else added.
“The worm and snail are so adorable lol,” a fan noted.
“Adorable ✨,” another user cheered.
Jenner is a regular client of Ganzorigt’s, who has recently given the mom of two several unique manicures, including this chrome set and the star’s classy and neutral MET Gala mani.
The summer garden manicure brings to mind the Los Angeles-based celebrity nail artist’s fun and quirky farmers market-inspired nail art she recently did on Hailey Bieber. Both Jenner’s and Bieber’s nails featured a neutral base and adorable, itty-bitty seasonal designs on each fingertip. For inspiration ahead of your next salon appointment, check out the 27-year-old Rhode founder’s sweet seasonal manicure here.