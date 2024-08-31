Nyma Tang Reveals Best New Concealer for Darker Skin Tones
Nyma Tang is used to having to improvise when it comes to concealer. To this point, she’s never been able to find just one product and one shade that works with her complexion. When she does her makeup, she’s been forced to combine shades and blend until she achieves a tone that works for her skin.
But no longer. The beauty influencer just discovered the perfect concealer (and the perfect shade!) for her skin tone. Unlike other concealers that she has used in the past (which tend to have red or gray undertones), the MAC Studio Radiance 24Hr Luminous Lift Concealer ($31) doesn’t leave Tang’s under eyes looking too bright or too ashy. On the contrary, its darkest shade, “NW65,” is the perfect match for her skin, she revealed recently on Instagram.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
MAC Studio Radiance 24Hr Luminous Lift Concealer, $31 (maccosmetics.com)
With 44 shades to choose from, you’re sure to find your perfect match in MAC’s weightless concealer. In addition to providing seamless, buildable coverage (including the elimination of dark circles), this product guarantees immediate hydration.
Tang has always been a passionate advocate for increased inclusivity in the beauty space. She has struggled to find products that work with her skin, and she’s determined that—going forward—no one else should have to contend with those same problems. So, when it comes to inclusive products, we know we can take her word for it. Tang has done her due diligence, and this MAC concealer officially has her stamp of approval.