Our 8 Picks From the Sephora Savings Event That Are Worth Your Money

Beauty lovers, rejoice! The annual Sephora Savings Event is back, offering some of the best deals of the year on high-end skincare, makeup and haircare essentials. Whether you’re just entering the world of skincare and beauty, you’re a seasoned Sephora Rouge member or a makeup artist, this sale has something special for everyone with discounts ranging from 10% to 30% off site-wide.

It’s the perfect chance to score those top-tier products (shoutout Dyson Air Wrap, $599) you’ve been eyeing, or restock on your morning routine essential (mine is the Summer Fridays sunscreen, $36) at a fraction of the regular price. From luxurious moisturizers to the glossiest glosses, we’ve scoured the sale to bring you the must-haves that are worth every penny.

The Sephora Savings Event offers discounts based on your Beauty Insider membership tier, so here’s a quick breakdown of the savings:

  • Rouge Members: The highest tier, Rouge members get 20% off. They’re also the first to shop, often gaining early access to the sale before others on Nov. 1.
  • VIB Members: The middle-tier, VIB members receive 15% off their entire purchase. This tier unlocks after spending $350 annually at Sephora, and members are eligible to shop starting Nov. 5.
  • Insiders: This entry-level tier is free to join and provides 10% off. It’s a great starting point for anyone new to Sephora’s Beauty Insider program.

Be sure to use the promo code “savings” at the online checkout at sephora.com or mention the sale in-store to take advantage of your discount.

Without further ado, here are eight SI Swimsuit-approved products that are worth the splurge (or steal). And, if you want even more recommendations, check out our picks from last year.

iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Extreme Cream Anti-Aging, Firming, & Lifting Refillable Moisturizer, $48 (sephora.com)

This ultra-luxurious, clinically-tested moisturizer delivers the performance of a high-end product without the price tag. Celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell swears by this for skin prep before makeup and just for extra hydration. It’s a clean-ingredient formula including lifting peptides, bio-retinol and ceramides.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Gloss, $16 (sephora.com)

We will simply never stop talking about this gloss. It’s affordable, perfectly shiny without being sticky and comes in a sweet range of shades.

Summer Fridays The Mini Neutrals Lip Butter Balm Set, $25 (sephora.com)

The Summer Fridays lip butter balms ($24) are best-sellers and viral on TikTok for a reason. This set comes with four adorable little versions so you can test and choose your favorite, and toss one into each purse.

NuFACE® Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device, $250 (sephora.com)

The Sephora sale is the perfect time to grab a pricey facial tool you have been eyeing. This sculpting machine is portable, lightweight, foolproof and a staple in Bella Hadid’s morning routine.

Gisou Honey Gloss & Go Duo Value Set, $50 (sephora.com)

This hair oil ($46) is my favorite nourishing product to bring shine, life and hydration into my hair post-wash or a few days after styling. And, I’ve been eyeing the shimmery new lip oil ($28) so this seemed like the perfect time to stock up on a fave and try something new all while getting a sweet discount.

SEPHORA COLLECTION 8-Piece PRO Brush Face & Eye Set, $95 (sephora.com)

Sephora’s brushes are some of the most affordable, high-quality tools on the market. And, the best part is, all Sephora Collection products are offered at a 30% discount during the sale for all membership tiers, bringing this product to $66.50 for a set of 8 essential brushes.

Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray, $38 (sephora.com)

I’m a huge fan of Crown Affair’s air dry cream ($48) and microfiber towel ($55), they are key to effortless natural waves with no heat. The finishing spray promises a long-lasting hold without the crunch and fuss of a traditional hair spray, and I’ll be snagging my own during this sale season.

MERIT Mini Flush Balm Cream Blush Trio Set, $39 (sephora.com)

Merit has quickly become one of my favorite clean beauty brands. And, their blushes ($30) are simply perfection: easy to apply, long-lasting and offering the perfect amount of pigment to be swiped directly onto the face or picked up with a brush. We simply couldn’t pass up on a set of three mini shades.

