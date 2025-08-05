Solve Your Biggest Hair Removal Issues This Summer With These Expert Tips
Swimsuit season means more of your skin is on display than ever, and for those who choose to remove their body hair before they hit the beach, there are a number of potential downsides to the process. Think ingrown hairs, skin sensitivities and the cost of various hair removal methods, just to name a few.
In order to help you solve some of the most common hair removal issues out there, we turned to the experts. So whether you’re seeking out the longest-lasting results or are curious about the best ways to avoid ingrowns, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to get your smoothest skin yet.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
If you have sensitive skin
Those with skin sensitivities may want to try sugaring, a hair removal process that dates back to ancient Egypt. Sugar paste is made with simple ingredients—including sugar, lemon and water—so you don’t have to worry about reactions to questionable formulas.
“ Sugaring removes the hair in the natural direction of the growth instead of against the growth like waxing or shaving and because of that, it’s a lot more gentle on the skin, less abrasive,” Courtney Claghorn, SUGARED + BRONZED founder, tells SI Swimsuit. “Sugar paste is always just warm, it’s never hot like wax, so it can never burn you. You can’t double dip, so it’s more hygienic and it actually prevents ingrowns instead of causing them because of that nature of removing the hair from the direction of the growth.”
Keep in mind, it’s best to have sugaring done by a licensed esthetician rather than trying to DIY at home. Find a SUGARED + BRONZED location near you for the best results.
If you’re prone to ingrown hairs
Ingrown hairs can—quite literally—be a real pain. In addition to exfoliating prior to shaving or waxing, aftercare is just as important when it comes to preventing those pesky spots of inflammation.
“The best way to prevent ingrown hairs after hair removal is a combo of exfoliation and hydration using high-quality, effective aftercare,” Laura Schubert, cofounder and CEO at Fur says. “We recommend starting in the shower with Fur’s Silk Scrub ($55) to gently exfoliate. Afterward, apply Ingrown Eliminator Serum ($37)—or Ingrown Concentrate ($34) for more sensitive areas prone to ingrowns—followed by Fur Oil ($55) everywhere to deeply hydrate and soothe skin.”
If you’re looking for long-lasting results
Perhaps you can’t be bothered to shave every other day and want smooth skin that lasts. If that’s the case, opt for waxing. While visiting a salon and having the service performed by a professional is a sure way to achieve the smoothest skin possible, DIYing at home is also a great way to get the same results while saving a buck.
“By removing hair at the root, you can stay fuzz-free for weeks—and that means fewer touchups, more living,” Vikki Williams Cornwall, VP of Flamingo Brand, says of waxing. “Flamingo’s Wax Kits were designed for real life: no microwave needed, just peel and go. And each kit includes everything from strips to post-wax cloths to soothe and clean up in one swipe.”
If you want to brighten your complexion
While many of us often think of underarms, legs and intimate areas when it comes to hair removal, removing the peach fuzz from your face can be beneficial where your skincare regimen is concerned. Dermaplaning—the process of removing facial hair and dead skin cells with an exfoliating tool—results in brighter, smoother skin and allows for your skincare products to absorb better. Just be careful doing so during the summer.
“Afterward, keep things simple: moisturize with something gentle, steer clear of strong actives for a day or two, and always wear SPF,” Williams Cornwall suggests. “Your skin’s just been exfoliated, so it deserves a little downtime.”