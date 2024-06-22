These Are Olivia Dunne’s 5 Summer Beauty, Skincare Essentials
When it comes to a summer skincare and makeup routine, many of us choose to swap out our typical products for lighter options. And while SPF is important year-round, it’s an absolute must when spending more time outdoors.
Olivia Dunne, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, gymnast and content creator, knows this to be true. We caught up with the 21-year-old athlete during the magazine’s 60th anniversary launch events in Hollywood, Fla., last month to learn exactly what skincare and beauty products she’s relying on this summer. Shop them all below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Sunscreen With Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide, $38 (sephora.com)
“[I love] a good SPF on my face because I am inside all the time, so I’m quite fair in my face without the spray tan,” Dunne quips. “I have a lot of freckles, so just to protect my skin, I usually use [Supergoop!] Glowscreen.”
e.l.f Cosmetics Putty Bronzer, $7 and e.l.f Cosmetics Putty Blush, $7 (ulta.com)
“Anything that’s not powder,” is Dunne’s preference during the warmer months. “Anything that’s like a cream bronzer, cream blush, I feel like is way better for my skin in the summer.”
e.l.f Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil, $8 (ulta.com)
“Honestly, my favorite lip oils are e.l.f. [Cosmetics],” she says.
Emogene & Co. Revitalize Facial Oil, $35 (emogeneandco.com)
“I use her oil every day on my face in the morning and before bed,” Dunne says of the pharmacist-founded brand.