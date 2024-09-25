This 2-in-1 Lip and Cheek Product Is Worth the Hype, According to Hunter McGrady
We love a good product recommendation, especially when it comes from an SI Swimsuit model. Brand legend Hunter McGrady certainly delivered when she doubled down on an affordable product that’s suitable for both lips and cheeks.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model recently put together a ShopMy website featuring her wardrobe staples, favorite beauty products and everyday jewelry staples. And while the “desert island” makeup staples immediately caught our eye, we immediately circled back to the list after McGrady hyped up one particular product and featured on it on her Instagram story twice within 24 hours.
“I ride SO hard for these,” the model and mom wrote of Milk Makeup’s 2-in-1 lip and cheek stain combo. “I wear the color ‘Chill’ daily on my cheeks and lips.”
Cooling Water Jelly Tint, $24 in “Chill” (milkmakeup.com)
Milk Makeup’s cheek and lip stain is a long-lasting, unique jelly formula that glides seemlessly over skin. In addition to McGrady’s favorite, which is a red-hued stick, the product comes in poppy pink, coral and berry, all of which offer buildable coverage.
And in addition to the SI Swimsuit star’s stamp of approval, the vegan and cruelty-free product is a fan favorite. It has an average 4.4 star review on the brand’s website, where customers note that the pigment really lasts all day and the product feels soothing on the skin.
“This long-lasting lip and cheek stain is an absolute game-changer! It lasted ALL day!!!” one person wrote. “The hydrating jelly texture glides effortlessly onto the skin, providing a sheer wash of color that can be built up for a more intense look.”