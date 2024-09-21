This Buildable Iridescent Highlighter Is Kate Love’s New Makeup Obsession
Kate Love has mastered glam. Between her minimalistic everyday style—the natural-looking faces of makeup that she sports for afternoons around the house—and her ever-so-slightly more dramatic night-out routine, the Canadian model knows how to curate the perfect face to match her pristine style aesthetic.
So, when she offers up a piece of beauty advice, we invariably feel inclined to take it. Recently, the model took to her Instagram story to share a new makeup discovery—and a new staple in her glam routine. She just discovered what she referred to as “the prettiest highlighter”: Victoria Beckham’s Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick ($42). The versatile product is the “top new” addition to her makeup bag. She loves it as much for its buildability as its stunning shimmery finish, and we have to say, we’re clicking “add to cart” immediately.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick, $42 (victoriabeckhambeauty.com)
As Love mentioned in her Instagram story, this shimmery product is designed to be used at any point throughout your makeup application process—layer on top of your full face of glam or use as the base for the rest of your daily look. It comes in two shades, making it versatile and fit for a variety of complexions.
If you’re in the market for a sparkly highlighter to round out your glam look, this Love-approved product just might be the thing for you. At least, we know we’ll be testing it out ASAP.