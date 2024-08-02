We Can’t Get Enough of Serena Williams’s Latest Lip Combo
When it comes to packing for summer travels, it can be tempting to bring a few extra lippies to match your aesthetic while you’re away. However, if, like Serena Williams, you have a go-to neutral lip combo that goes with absolutely everything, you can save space in your carry-on and time getting ready in the morning.
The retired tennis player is currently in Paris taking in the 2024 Olympic games, and has been wearing a lipstick combo from her very own brand, WYN Beauty, all around France. From the Opening Ceremony to a rainy nighttime ride on the Seine River, her makeup stayed put and looked flawless.
Say Everything Max Intensity Featherweight Lipstick in “Whisper,” $20 and Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick in “Greet,” $20 (ulta.com)
Whisper, a rosey nude hue, is super hydrating while Greet, a rich brown, offers a bold, matte finish. When layered together, as Williams demonstrated, you get a stunning dark-nude flush of color that will take you from day to night.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist launched her beauty brand in April. It’s available for purchase on the brand’s official website and on Ulta.com.
“The thing that inspired WYN Beauty was I want to do something in the lines of active makeup,” Williams told NewBeauty when the brand launched this spring. “You can be so beautiful and still be active at the same time. I’m just leaning into my history of being an active tennis player, but now I’m an active mom.”