Bella Hadid Smolders on the Sandy Shoreline in a Flirty Gingham Bikini
Bella Hadid is giving major beach babe energy in her latest Instagram post. The 28-year-old supermodel posed on a sandy shoreline in a black gingham bikini by Frankies Bikinis, showcasing her toned figure and effortless style. She snapped a series of sultry images laying down and promoting the Salted Muse fragrance from her brand, Orebella. The founder, who launched the company in April 2024, flaunted her slim waist and long lean legs as she got adventurous while her hair was completely submerged in the water. Shop the look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frank Blackberry Gingham Halter Bikini Top, $110 and Enzo Gingham Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $90 (frankiesbikinis.com)
The Frank halter bikini top offers moderate support, full coverage and adjustable ties for all-day comfort in a trendy Blackberry Gingham lace design. Paired with the Enzo bikini bottom, which features a flattering v-silhouette, cheeky coverage and a mid-rise fit, this textured set is perfect for beach lounging.
Earlier this year, Hadid collaborated with Frankies Bikinis on a stunning Western-inspired collection that embraced cowgirl-core aesthetics. The line featured frilly, feminine designs with delicate lace, suede accents and trendy polka dots—perfectly capturing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s signature edgy yet romantic style. While her recent beachside gingham moment isn’t from that collection, the supermodel has long been an organic supporter of the beloved swimwear brand. She is also close friends with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello and has frequently been spotted rocking the brand’s designs on and off duty.
“Creating with Francesca is always such a joy. Her designs are so thoughtful and empowering,” Hadid said in a press release, emphasizing her admiration for the Malibu-based designer and her commitment to blending fashion-forward details with comfortable fits.
“i wanna bathe in my salted muse….til im fully charged…. 🍀❇️🦚🐉 🌠 🔮my sun my moon my water my stars my @orebella love her so much ..,” the Santa Barbara, Calif. native captioned her post, while Orebella wrote “Swept away…A complex blend of Australian pink pepper, French lavender, American cedarwood, and New Caledonia sandalwood, SALTED MUSE is the soft crash of the sea, bottled,” under their own.
Hadid accessorized her look with a dainty gold necklace and simple huggie earrings.
Wear@orebelladaily 🧡🧡🧡💛💛 Sarah Bahbah commented.
“Our angel ✨🫶,” the official Orebella account gushed. “SALTED MUSE forever ✨🌊.”
“It’s the best 🔋✨🫶🏼,” Sam Abrahart chimed.