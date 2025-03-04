Frankies Bikinis, Bella Hadid Teamed Up for the Dreamiest Cowgirlcore Swimwear Collection
Bella Hadid is bringing her signature cowgirl aesthetic to swimwear with her dreamy new collaboration with Frankies Bikinis. The supermodel, who has long been an organic fan of the brand, has teamed up with founder Francesca Aiello—her childhood friend from Malibu—to create a collection that seamlessly blends Western charm with delicate, feminine details.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Bella Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collection, dropping today, March 4 on frankiesbikinis.com, introduces vintage-inspired gingham dresses, cozy embroidered lounge sets and a fresh take on the brand’s beloved swim shapes, now featuring sweet lace accents, bandana prints and even textures like suede and denim. Thoughtful intricacies, including gemstones and belt buckles, pay homage to high-quality Western craftsmanship, reinforcing the 28-year-old’s well-documented love for cowboy boots, hats and all things farm-inspired.
Shot on a sun-drenched ranch by Alana O’Herlihy and styled by Molly Dickson, the campaign captures the essence of a golden-hued summer day—think Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie meets rustic, 2025 elegance. With a glowing, sun-kissed aesthetic and soft, nostalgic tones, the imagery evokes the carefree essence of days spent between horseback rides and dips in the pool.
It’s a perfect reflection of Hadid herself, who not only embodies the cowgirl lifestyle but also dates professional equestrian Adan Banuelos and even made an acting debut in Yellowstone. This collaboration is a full-circle moment for Hadid and Aiello, blending their shared Malibu roots with a Western sensibility that feels both effortlessly chic and undeniably personal. The 108-piece collection will roll out in three drops, starting now, followed by releases in April and June.
Hadid expressed her gratitude for the experience in a heartfelt Instagram caption, calling Aiello her “sister” and gushing, “I’m so proud of you and all that you do—can’t believe we’re so lucky to get to create and love on each other as work!” The Orebella fragrance brand founder described the entire creative process, from their campaign shoot to the final collection, as “a dream come true.”
The designer made it clear the feeling was mutual, noting in a press release that “there’s nothing more special than creating with someone you love, especially someone as creative, smart and kind as Bella.”
Frankies Bikinis echoed the sentiment in its own IG announcement on Feb. 20, celebrating the evolution of Hadid and Aiello’s friendship into a creative partnership. “From 15+ years of friendship to a co-designed collection. Every girl’s dream,” the brand wrote, adding that fans would find “bits of Bella sprinkled into the entire collection—suede bikinis, leather accents, sweet lil details, there are hints to her roots in every single piece.”
The campaign further drives home Hadid’s deep connection to the Western lifestyle, with the supermodel seen riding horses in some of the promotional shots.
Shop some of our favorite pieces below and view the entire collection here.