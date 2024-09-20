Actress Florence Pugh Gets Candid About Loving Her Body in the Age of the Internet
Movie star Florence Pugh has become a household name in Hollywood. From her breakout appearance in The Little Drummer Girl in 2018, to starring alongside Harry Styles in the 2022 psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, to landing a lead in the critically-acclaimed Little Women, the 28-year-old has quickly taken the industry by storm. And, in a new cover story for British Vogue, she opened up about dealing with internet trolls and comments about her appearance that seem to come with the territory of being in the spotlight.
“It’s so hard. [The internet’s] a very mean place. It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me,” Pugh shared. “I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else.”
Pugh, who was born in Oxford, England, landed on the cover of Elle and secured the publication’s “British Icon” award last August. She has also graced the front of TIME and Vanity Fair, and landed a billboard campaign for Valentino.
The actress has gotten pretty comfortable with magazine cover photo shoots, in which she’s styled and posed in a certain way for the world to see. She noted it’s become a “muscle” she’s “alright” using.
“I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now I know what I want to show,” she added. “I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.”